Jr NTR’s Devara has managed to emerge victorious at the Indian box office with its Hindi-dubbed version. Though it didn’t enter the 100 crore club, it has earned good enough, and that has given a grand welcome to the actor in the Hindi market. Yesterday, the film completed a month in theatres, and it managed to get closer to the 70 crore mark, thus flaunting its plus verdict. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Jr NTR is a known face in the Hindi belt due to the popularity of his dubbed films on TV. In terms of theatrical winners, RRR was his first success as the film comfortably crossed the 250 crore mark in its Hindi version. However, that magnum opus had the backing of SS Rajamouli and even co-star Ram Charan. So, his real test was his recent release, which was released in theatres on September 27.

On the opening day, Devara (Hindi) earned much better than expected and pulled off a solid total of 48.27 crores net at the Indian box office during the opening week. It performed well in the mass centers and held its ground. As a result, in 30 days, it has amassed 68.12 crores* net, and though it is still running in theatres, it will miss the 70 crore mark.

With the Hindi version’s valuation at 40 crores, Devara (Hindi) is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 28.12 crores (after removing the cost from collection). Calculated further, this equals 70.30% returns at the Indian box office. So, it has managed to secure a plus verdict.

Meanwhile, Devara is helmed by Koratala Siva. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. So far, in India, the film has done a business of 289.91 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

