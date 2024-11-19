Bigg Boss 18 will see the wild card entries of three gorgeous and sultry divas, namely Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry. The same promo was released recently by the makers, wherein the trio could be seen raising the temperatures with their ultra-bold avatars. However, it seems that the fans of the Salman Khan-hosted show aren’t too happy with the same. After the promo came out, many netizens have been calling out the show to be unsuitable for the family audience.

One of the netizens said, “Most disgusting way of introducing the wild cards. It seems like a soft p**n. Such a low standard to increase the TRP.” While another user said, “Bas Yahi Baaki Reh Gaya Tha BB Mein. Family Show Nahi Raha Ab.” Another netizen said, “It seems that Bigg Boss 18 is planning to make this show strictly for 18+ for TRP.”

Another netizen criticized Bigg Boss 18’s new wild card entries, saying, “This used to be a personality show, now it’s a content show.” A user added, “Logo Ko Only Fans Ka Subscription Nahi Lena Padega.” Another netizen went on to say, “Bigg Boss Ke Makers Kyun Iss Show Ko Ullu Ki Ghatiya Web Series Banana Chahte Hain? Main Sabki Pyaas Bujhaati Hun. Bagga Ji Ki Toh Chandi Hi Chandi Hain Ab. Sara Ji Se Dhyaan Hat Jayega.” For the unversed, this comment was in reference to Yamini Malhotra saying in the promo, “Main Sabki Pyaas Bhujaane Aayi Hun.”

Another netizen added, “Is this Bigg Boss or some cabaret show?” while another user said, “Bhai Yeh Log Kaun Hai? Kya Kya Dekhna Pad Raha Hain BB Mein?” For the unversed, the promo further showed the reactions of the Bigg Boss 18 housemates to the entry of Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, and Aditi Mistry. The male contestants of the show looked visibly flustered and happy for inevitable reasons. While the female contestants jokingly demanded the entry of some good-looking male contestants too.

