Mukesh Khanna has been in the news lately after wearing his iconic Shaktimaan costume. Earlier, there were reports that Shaktimaan was being made into a movie. Rumors about Ranveer Singh being cast in the role of the Indian superhero made the rounds online. Later, there were speculation about Tiger Shroff taking on the part.

Lately, there has also been buzz about Kartik Aryan playing the role. Mukesh Khanna, however, has been dismissive of the idea of Ranveer Singh or Tiger Shroff being cast in the role. When the veteran actor put on his iconic superhero suit again, he gave rise to speculation that he would be the one to return as the character.

Mukesh Khanna Clarifies That He Wore The Costume For A Patriotic Song

In a video uploaded on the Bheeshm International YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna launched a scathing attack on trolls who age-shamed him for wearing the suit. He also clarified that he wore the song because of his patriotic song. The actor said he intended to send a message to children and believed we could connect better with the costume. Khanna expressed grief about the fact that only negativity sells in the world today and nothing positive ever does well.

He said, “Sabne Kaha ki ‘Arey sahab ye to khud hi Shaktiman ban raha hai. Aisa nahi hai. (Everyone said he is playing Shaktiman again, that’s not true.)” “Maine yeh kab kaha ki main wapis aa raha hoon. Ya main hi Shaktimaan banuga. Main toh hoon hi Shaktimaan, par maine yeh desh bhakti wale geet ke liye costume dobara pehna. ( When did I say I’ll come back or play Shaktimaan again? I am already Shktimaan. I wore it for patriotic songs).”

He went on to say that many YouTubers called him their hero and wanted him to return as Shaktimaan after putting makeup on as Rajinikanth does at his age in the movies, but now they are the same people who are shaming him for his age. He came up with a tongue-in-cheek remark, saying, “Aapko pata hai meri umar kya hai. Meri umar 160 saal hai (Do you know how old I am? I am 160 years old).”

For the unversed, Shaktimaan was a show that aired in the late ’90s and early ’00s about a superhero who would go up against evil and disguise himself as a reporter, Gangadhar. Shaktimaan’s body was made from the powers he obtained from the five elements: fire, earth, water, wind, and sky, after years of meditation.

Mukesh Khanna Wants New Shaktimaan To Have An Innocent Face.

After lashing out at the trolls, Khanna said he wanted the superhero to be played by a new actor who would bring innocence to his character. He wanted the role to go to an actor with an innocent face and personality. The actor also said that he would always remain Shaktimaan.

