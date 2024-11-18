Bigg Boss 18 will witness three new beauties entering the show as wild card contestants to elevate the entertainment and glamor levels. Former Splitsvilla contestants Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Singh Rathee were seen entering the show as wild cards a few days back, but it looks like the competition is just getting started. Let us know a little more about these ladies and their net worth.

Edin Rose’s Net Worth

Edin Rose is a renowned model, actress, and social media influencer. She made her acting debut with the adult show Gandii Baat 4. Rose also forayed into the South with the Telugu movie Ravanasura. She had a sizzling dance number in the film with the song ‘Dikka Dishum.’ It will be interesting to see how she performs on Bigg Boss 18. Reportedly, Edin’s net worth is around 10 crore. Her net worth includes her income from her films, modeling assignments, and brand endorsements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edin Rose (@itsedinrose)

Yamini Malhotra’s Net Worth

Before foraying into acting, Yamini Malhotra primarily began her career as a model. She appeared in advertisements for many renowned brands. She soon made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the 2016 film Mein Teri Tu Mera. She furthermore appeared in the Telugu film Chuttalabayi. Yamini then appeared on the popular TV show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein opposite Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. She then made an appearance in the Punjabi film Dil Honda Chahida Jawan. Fans are eager to witness her personality on Bigg Boss 18. Reportedly, Yamini’s net worth is 4 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Yamini Malhotra (@yamini.malhotra)

Aditi Mistry’s Net Worth

Aditi Mistry is a well-known model and fitness influencer. Having struggled with her weight, Aditi realized the importance of fitness. Once she started working hard in the gym and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, she lost weight and regained her confidence. This also encouraged her to motivate others to live healthy lives. Being a fitness model and influencer, Aditi enjoys more than 2 million followers on Instagram. She has also established herself as an entrepreneur and a fitness trainer. Mistry owns Aditi Mistry Official App, which gives fans insight into her personal and professional life. Her net worth is reportedly around 5 crores. Her income stems from her work as a fitness instructor, model, and influencer, along with the profits from her app. She is now all set to entice her fans on Bigg Boss 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Mistry (@aditimistry2607)

Well, it is not a hidden fact that Edin Rose is winning the net worth battle for now. However, we are now super pumped up to see these beauties on Bigg Boss 18. Salman Khan was seen giving a hint about their entry somewhere around this week.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Mukesh Khanna Net Worth: Our Desi Superhero Is Truly ‘Shaktimaan,’ Enjoying Enough Wealth To Live A Comfy Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News