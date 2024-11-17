Anupamaa has gone from being the most-watched show to the most controversial show on television. After numerous cast exits and allegations against lead star Rupali Ganguly, the Star Plus show landed in another soup.

A crew member recently died after getting electrocuted on the sets of Anupamaa. The 32-year-old man was identified as Vineet Kumar Mandal, a camera attendant. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of the cast and crew on the sets.

Anupamaa Crew Members Dies After Getting Electrocuted on the Sets

The incident took place on November 14 at 9:30 pm when camera assistant Vineet Kumar Mandal got electrocuted on the sets of Anupamaa in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai. As per reports, he hailed from Bihar and worked as a focus puller for television show production.

Vineet was immediately given medical aid and taken to the hospital, but he died soon after. The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees is now investigating the matter and has assured us that strict actions will be taken if any negligence is found on the part of the producers.

Meanwhile, the production company behind Anupamaa, Director’s Kut Productions, is yet to release a statement on the incident. On the other hand, actor Shivam Khajuria, who stars in the show as Prem Kothari, revealed that he had no idea about the accident and had not received any information from the producers.

All India Cine Workers Association President Calls Out Anupamaa Producers

Following the tragedy, Suresh Gupta, the President of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), had an interview with SCREEN, where he called out Anupamaa producers. “The channel, producer, and production house have been trying to suppress the matter. Wrong news was spread, but such incidents keep happening every time on sets and the workers die whether through an electric shock or due to a set fire.”

“Wires are unexposed which becomes fatal, but these people see the crew workers as pests. As the president of the All India Cine Workers Association, I request the government authorities to register an FIR against the makers of Anupamaa and the officials at Film City for murder,” he added.

Suresh Gupta further alleged that the shoot was not halted after the accident and that the production team continued their activities. “At 9:30 PM, a worker lost his life due to electrocution on the set. Despite this tragic incident, the shooting was not halted and continued relentlessly until midnight at Film City. Shockingly, the shooting resumed the very next day, showing a blatant disregard for the loss of life.” He also demanded Rs. 1 crore compensation for the deceased’s family.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Defended Dilip Joshi Against Monika Bhadoriya’s ‘Male Chauvinist’ Claims: “Wo Mahiney Ke 26 Din Shoot Karta Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News