Today, almost all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters have become household names, and a big credit goes to actors who have pulled them off. However, getting into the skin of such characters is never easy, and Tanuj Mahashabde knows it very well. Recently, the actor got candid about portraying his role of Iyer in the show and shared how he received strong support from Dilip Joshi.

For those who don’t know, Tanuj has been a part of TMKOC since the beginning. He plays the character of Krishnan Iyer in the show, who is a scientist by profession and has a beautiful wife, Babita (Munmun Dutta). In the show, we can see him having a tussle with Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, but in real life, he’s one of the best co-actors one can have.

Recently, during an interview with Times Of India, Tanuj Mahashabde shared that Dilip Joshi initially helped him play the character of a South Indian man. Being Marathi, Tanuj found it hard to pull off the character of a South Indian, but later, with helping hands around him, the actor nailed his portrayal as Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Tanuj Mahashabde said, “When the show started, it was very challenging for me to portray a South Indian character. I used to say lines very fast initially, but at one point, Dilip bhai helped me a lot in sketching the role. Asit bhai (Asit Kumarr Modi) also helped a lot. Itni Madad ki ke main uss role mein ghusna shuru kar diya. Now, my entire way of talking and my body language has become that of a South Indian person.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor added, “All this can happen only when you have senior supporting actors working with you. Be it Mandar (Chandwadkar), Shyam bhai (Shyam Pathak), Amit Bhatt, and Balwinder bhai (Balwinder Singh Suri), he is also a senior actor even he gives me some amazing inputs. All this helps in making our scenes better.”

Interestingly, Tanuj Mahashabde wasn’t initially part of TMKOC. Dilip Joshi suggested the makers pair Tanuj with Munmun Dutta as a husband-wife.

