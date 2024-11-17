Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was amongst the most loved shows on Indian television. But things have changed now, as the sitcom has been embroiled in many controversies in recent years. Do you remember when Malav Rajda defended claims of male chauvinism by Monika Bhadoriya while confessing priority is given to Dilip Joshi on sets? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

For the unversed, Monika Bhadoriya had called out the Television industry over a male chauvinist environment. She claimed that male artists get good pay, unlike female artists. As far as the TMKOC is concerned, she claimed there were many aspects one wouldn’t compromise on. However, the patriarchal approach “is too much, ” making it hard to compromise.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former director, Malav Rajda, had to defend the sitcom against Monika Bhadoriya’s claims. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he claimed that actors miss out on the bigger picture. It often depends on the call time of the shoot scheduled for the next day. If they have an early call time the next day, they tend to finish the shoot of the male actors first.

Malav also confessed that the show had become male-centric since the exit of one of its strongest characters, Dayaben. As most know, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave around 2017 and did not return. According to reports, several conversations took place with Asit Kumarr Modi, but the negotiations did not work out.

During the same conversations, Malav Rajda also confessed that Dilip Joshi gets the first preference since he is a senior actor. “Aaj agar Jethalal ka scene hai toh Dilip bhai ka pehle karna padhta hai kyunki wo senior actor hai. Wo mahiney ke 26 din shoot karta hai, so he needs to be fresh. But ladies log, mahine ke 10-12 din shoot karte hai. Toh kabhi kisiko lagta hai ki yaar, humara pehle nahi huya,” he said to the development.

Monika Bhadoriya had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. Many other actors like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Palak Sindhwani, and Gurucharan Singh, among others, also quit the sitcom and accused the producers of non-payment of dues.

