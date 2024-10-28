Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given us many hilarious moments. But the show witnessed its best phase with the OG cast – Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and Shailesh Lodha, among others. Do you remember when Dayaben shared her take on Sir Isaac Newton’s discovery of gravity? Scroll below for the video that will leave you in splits.

TMKOC has witnessed many changes in its star cast. Nidhi Bhanushali, Palak Sindhwani, Raj Anadkat, and Gurucharan Singh are some of the actors who have been replaced in the last few years. But only one character remains irreplaceable for the last seven years—Dayaben. Disha Vakani gave it her all and won many hearts with her talented acting chops. Despite numerous auditions, Asit Kumarr Modi and his team have failed to find a suitable replacement.

Disha Vakani on gravity!

In one of the iconic episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani left us speechless yet bursting with laughters as she reimagined a coconut falling on Sir Isaac Newton. The sequence witnessed Dayaben in a conversation with ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi and ‘Iyer’ Tanuj Mahashabde.

Dayaben said, “Acha hua Newton bhai Safarjan (apple) ke ped ke niche baithe the. Nariyal ke ped ke niche nahi baithe the. Warna unke sir par nariyal girta na… toh unki yaadash chali jaati. Aur hum logo ko niche se upar feki hui chiz niche hi kyu aati hai, us baat ka gyaan hi nahi milta.”

To begin with, the writers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah deserve huge applause for their creative dialogue that left us in splits. Disha Vakani is a master of acting, and the way she delivered the dialogue also needs to be credited. Last but not least, Tanuj Mahashabde and Dilip Joshi tremendously remained in character as they showcased speechless faces. Take a look at it below:

