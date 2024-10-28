Very few Indian shows have left their mark in the sitcom genre, and one such is FIR. Led by Kavita Kaushik, the show went on to gain a cult status over the years. Though it went off the air several years ago, it is still a part of discussions, and time and again, we come across rumors that the makers are planning to return to the small screen with the same cast. Amid such a demand for the show, we’ll be taking a look at interesting trivia about it!

The beginning of the cult

Even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in 2006, this Indian cop-based sitcom started its small screen journey. While Kavita was a part of the show right from the beginning, the actors playing the Senior Head Officer kept changing. Gopi Bhalla, as Gopi, and Kiku Sharda, as Gulgule, remained constants on the show.

FIR enjoyed a glorious run for years. With new actors like Sandeep Anand and Aamir Ali joining the cast, the show reached new heights and attained a cult status among Indian viewers. The situational jokes, interesting storylines, and solid performances made it one of the most loved Indian sitcoms of all time.

Kavita Kaushik wasn’t the first choice?

None other than FIR’s writer, Amit Aaryan, shared that Kavita Kaushik wasn’t the first choice to play the Inspector in the show. While talking on Digital Commentary (YouTube channel), he revealed that initially, Purbi Joshi was supposed to play the lead role of a Marathi Inspector in the show. However, the plan of featuring a Marathi Inspector was dropped as Kya Kool Hai Hum was released at the same time, and it featured Isha Koppikar playing the Marathi cop.

To avoid appearing like a copy, the makers eventually dropped the idea of a Marathi character, and then Kavita Kaushik came into the picture. During the audition, Kavita was asked if she could bring a unique touch to the character, and then she presented the character with a Haryanvi touch, which was liked by the makers.

That’s how Kavita Kaushik joined FIR as Chandramukhi Chautala and the rest is history! On the other hand, Purbi Joshi also earned fame through Comedy Circus and other shows.

