FIR actress Kavita Kaushik recently announced her exit from the Television world owing to its regressive content. Fans who remember her as Chandramukhi Chautala were heartbroken. But there’s good news because the actress is back to performing on screen. Below are all the details you need!

In a recent interview, Kavita revealed that she is not a typical-looking heroine to get cast in every project. She has been offered the roles of daayans (witches), but she’s tired of doing roles similar to what she did three years ago. However, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant maintained that she is looking forward to working in web shows and movies.

Kavita Kaushik returns to acting 4 days after retiring from TV

Kavita Kaushik took to her Twitter handle and shared a BTS glimpse of her look from an unknown project. She wore a white saree with a red blouse and completed her look with silver jewelry. The FIR actress candidly smiled for the camera as the makeup artist did the finishing touches.

Kavita Kaushik captioned the post, “Once an Actor… Always an Actor.. you don’t ever stop performing… you just stop doing shitty projects.” This indeed seems to be an indirect dig at regressive Television shows.

Take a look at the viral post below:

Once an Actor… Always an Actor.. you don't ever stop performing… you just stop doing shitty projects pic.twitter.com/OpqzYf4JJa — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 27, 2024

More about Kavita Kaushik

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik has grabbed a lot of headlines for her controversial remarks. She once spoke about her Bigg Boss 14 participation and said she still feels like “puking” whenever she recalls those days. Her spat with Rubina Dilaik was one of the most controversial moments of the season.

On the professional front, Kavita was last seen in Carry On Jatta 3. The Punjabi film stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Sonam Bajwa in the leading roles.

