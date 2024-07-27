Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah OG fans were heartbroken to hear about the exit of Kush Shah, aka Goli. The big announcement was made on Friday evening, and a new actor who would replace him in the sitcom was introduced. Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta have now reacted to the upsetting update. Below are all the details you need!

Recently, many TMKOC actors from the original cast have left the show on a bittersweet note. The list includes Disha Vakani, Jheel Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Monika Bhadoriya, among others. Some of the cast members even made serious allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi and accused him of non-payment of dues. There have also been ongoing legal cases. But as for Kush, he’s leaving the show on a good note.

Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and crew gave Kush Shah a proper farewell. The viral video witnessed our Goli get emotional during the cake-cutting ceremony, which was also attended by Palak Sindhwani, Sonalika Joshi, Chandwadkar, and other actors. Munmun Dutta, aka Babita, was absent and has now written an emotional note on her Instagram stories.

Munmun Dutta wrote, “Khushii! I’m teary-eyed writing this but brooo I miss you. We all do and will always will. My ragging and trolling partner. You’re immensely talented and we’re all proud of who you are and your journey. I wish I was a part of this farewell party. Will miss our fun banter terribly. It’s no fun without you.”

Munmun Dutta also revealed that Kush Shah is moving to New York City. She continued, “But New York baby! Hell yeah… all the very best! Will see you in NYC soon.”

On the other hand, senior-most member Dilip Joshi also penned a sweet note for Kush on his Instagram stories. He shared a funny throwback clip of Jethalal pinching Goli and wrote, “This pinch is for leaving us! But jokes apart, I have enjoyed every scene I have done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki ‘Goli’.”

