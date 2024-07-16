Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a topic of discussion for TV enthusiasts for years and continues to make headlines. Recently, Gurucharan Singh hinted at his return as Roshan Singh Sodhi, which sparked excitement among fans. Amid it, there are even wild rumors about Disha Vakani’s highly-anticipated return. So, today, we’ll be revisiting the time when Dilip Joshi spoke about her return.

“When will Disha return to TMKOC?” is the most asked question, as is “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” Unfortunately, even today, there’s no solid answer to it. For those who aren’t aware, Disha took maternity leave in 2017, and since then, she never made a full-fledged comeback. Even at present, fans keep asking about her, but makers are still not sure about the comeback and haven’t replaced her yet.

Whenever the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors interact with the media, they are always asked about Disha Vakani. One such interview traces back to 2022 when Dilip Joshi was asked about her return. For the unversed, Dilip has a good relationship with Disha, as he has shared screen space with her for almost a decade.

As per the video shared by Moviez Adda, Dilip Joshi was asked about Disha Vakani’s highly-anticipated comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Talking about the same, Dilip said, “To be very frank, Disha ji bohot hi private person hai. Jab se woh chhod ke gayi hai, uske baad se kabhi phone pe baat nahi ho paayi hai meri. Jo bhi pata chalta hai, production ke through hi pata chalta hai ki unki kya baatein chal rahi hai unke sath.”

Talking about Disha Vakani’s exit, Dilip further added, “Unka ek personal decision hai. Ek priority unki hai family, toh I think hame bhi usse respect karna chahiye. Dus saal unhone apni zindagi ke iss show ko diye hai, ab unki priority kuch aur hai. Toh unko disturb nahi karna chahiye. Kabhi na kabhi unko man hoga toh definitely woh wapas aa bhi sakte hai, toh never say never.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports about the makers’ hunt for a replacement for Disha Vakani, but no actor has been locked yet. It seems that they are still hopeful about Disha’s return.

