Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is probably the most re-watched Indian sitcom. Fans love watching old episodes in their free time, and it would be safe to say that Disha Vakani added an unmissable charm! Dilip Joshi once confessed to missing his Dayaben and declared her the “number 1 artist.” Scroll below for a quick throwback!

In 2017, Disha bid goodbye to TMKOC. She had taken maternity leave, but negotiations with producers for her comeback did seemingly not work out. On numerous occasions, Asit Kumarr Modi had promised that Disha would return as Dayaben, but it was only in 2023 that the team started looking for replacements. To date, the hunt is on!

Dilip Joshi had once confessed that he missed working with Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He shared in a media conference, “Almost 10 years, we have worked together. Our chemistry/ tuning had struck the chords since day 1, and we had a lot of fun. She is the number 1 artist and her uninhibited approach in comedy is rare, especially for a female actress.”

Our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal also shared revisiting old scenes with Disha Vakani in their 14 years of working together. Dilip Joshi said “Humko bhi maza ata hai, ki ye bohot mazedar hua tha. I personally miss her very much.”

Talking about her much-awaited comeback, Dilip added, “Daya ane wali thi, fir se usne hume ullu bana diya!”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed many changes in its star cast. Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Raj Anadkat, among others, have quit the show. Many even accused Asit Kumarr Modi and producers of non-payment of dues.

On the other hand, Gurucharan Singh, who recently went missing for almost a month, has hinted at returning to the sitcom. He revealed that he had received a text from Asit Modi asking him to call him. Their meeting is pending and we’re hoping things will materialise!

