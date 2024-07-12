What To Watch This Weekend: Indian 2, Sarfira, Kakuda, Maharaja, Showtime - Check Out The Exciting Releases

In theatres, don’t miss the much-awaited Indian 2, directed by Shankar and featuring Kamal Haasan. On the OTT side, Netflix has the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja, while Jio Cinema offers Pill, a gripping look into corruption in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. And on Disney+ Hotstar, Showtime takes a deep dive into the world of nepotism in Bollywood. Let’s explore these and other options!

Available On OTT

Netflix

Maharaja (Tamil)

After a triumphant run in theatres, grossing over INR 100 crore, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja is now streaming on Netflix starting today, July 12. The film is available in dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and the original Tamil. The plot centers around Vijay Sethupathi’s character, whose wife tragically dies in a truck accident while their daughter miraculously survives, shielded by a metal trashcan named Lakshmi. Years later, when Lakshmi goes missing, a desperate search unveils hidden motives and dark secrets.

Exploding Kittens (English)

Exploding Kittens is an animated comedy series premiering today, July 12, with 9 episodes in its first season. The plot follows a god who has lost touch with humanity, prompting other celestial beings to send him to Earth to live among humans and understand them better. However, he is sent in the form of a cat. On Earth, he also encounters his enemy, the devil cat, who is female. If you enjoyed Hazbin Hotel, you might find this show interesting.

Wild Wild Punjab (Hindi)

If you’re looking for a dose of comedy and laughter, Wild Wild Punjab is the movie for you. The story follows Khanna, who is trying to recover from a breakup after his girlfriend left him for someone else. Determined to lift his spirits, his three friends devise a plan to travel from Patiala to Pathankot, crash his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, and show her that he’s moved on. However, as one might expect, things don’t go as planned. The movie was released on Netflix on July 10.

Jio Cinema Premium

Pill (Hindi)

Pill is a gripping story about an honest civil servant who battles a pharmaceutical company and the entire system to protect ordinary people. The series features Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role and unfolds over eight episodes. Available in Hindi, it is also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Showtime (Hindi)

Showtime dives into the issue of nepotism, shedding light on the darker side of Bollywood. It reveals the clashes between those with family ties competing for control of the industry and offers a closer look at how production houses operate, the power struggles, and the behind-the-scenes drama. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vishal Vashishtha, all episodes of Season 1 are now available for streaming. The series is offered in its original Hindi language, with dubbing available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

Commander Karan Saxena (Hindi)

Commander Karan Saxena is a predictable Indo-Pakistani spy thriller series where Commander Karan Saxena must thwart a major terrorist attack on India. Based on Amit Khan’s book series, the show features 20 episodes, released weekly from Monday to Friday, with one episode airing each day. The first five episodes are available now.

Sony LIV

36 Days (Hindi)

The series shares similarities with 13 Reasons Why through its murder mystery theme. It begins with the discovery of Neha Sharma’s lifeless body on the floor, weaving together five interconnected storylines. All eight episodes are currently available for streaming, offering a mix of crime, mystery, and thriller elements. Besides the original Hindi version, it is also dubbed in Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Zee5

Kakuda (Hindi)

Kakuda, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, and Sonakshi Sinha, is set in a quaint town in Uttar Pradesh. This horror-comedy revolves around a village plagued by a sinister curse. Every Tuesday evening at 7:15 PM, male villagers must keep a door open in their homes, or else Kakuda will appear, leaving a fatal mark on their back, causing them to become a hunchback and die within seven days. Newlywed Saqib Saleem finds himself cursed, and Riteish Deshmukh steps in as the ghost hunter to help break the spell.

Prime Video And Aha

Indian (Tamil) or Hindustani (Hindi)

If you prefer the Telugu or Tamil version of this movie, it is available on Aha. However, the Hindi version of Indian 2 can be watched on Prime Video. The plot unfolds in Chennai, where a series of murders targeting government employees exposes a disturbing pattern. The investigation reveals clues pointing to a suspect in his 70s, leading detectives to Senapathy, a former revolutionary who once served in Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. Adding complexity, Senapathy’s son, Chandu, an RTO agent, is caught up in the corruption his father detests. Senapathy faces a pivotal choice between his principles and his personal loyalty to his son.

Available In The Theaters

Indian 2 (Tamil) or Hindustani 2 (Hindi) or Bharateeyudu 2 (Telugu)

The much-anticipated sequel to the iconic 1996 film Indian sees Kamal Haasan once again stepping into the shoes of Senapathy, the former freedom fighter turned vigilante. The story picks up from where Indian concluded, as Senapathy returns from Hong Kong with a renewed mission to combat corruption in India.

Sarfira (Hindi)

Sarfira is the Bollywood adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. The film follows the journey of Vir Jagannath, a determined middle-class man with a vision to create a budget airline, making air travel accessible to every Indian. Inspired by true events, Sarfira features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Radhika Madan, among others.

Fly Me to the Moon (English)

Fly Me to the Moon is a retro rom-com drama starring Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, a savvy ad executive in the late ’60s tasked with promoting the space race. Against the historic backdrop of NASA’s Apollo 11 moon landing, Johansson’s character encounters a surprising twist when the government orders her to stage a fake moon landing for TV if the real mission faces any problems. Adding to the intrigue is her love interest, Channing Tatum, who plays launch director Cole Davis. The film weaves together romance, suspense, and ’60s nostalgia.

