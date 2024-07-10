After over 20 years, Reese Witherspoon is returning to reprise her role for a third Legally Blonde movie. In 2001 and 2003, Witherspoon played the iconic role of Elle Woods in the first two Legally Blonde films and established a fanbase of the beloved comedy movie. Since so much time has passed since the release of the original movie, there will be new additions to the upcoming installment.

Furthermore, the news was confirmed by the actress herself after she posted a video of herself in a pink sequin bikini while lounging on a blue pool float. She wrote in the caption, “It’s true,” as fans quickly recognized her recreation of Elle’s Harvard video essay from the first movie. Not only the third installment is coming, but a spinoff series, titled Elle, is also under work with Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, and Amazon MGM studios.

Here’s everything you need to know about Legally Blonde 3.

Legally Blonde 3 Release Date

Well, we did have a release date for Legally Blonde 3 as it was set to arrive in theaters on May 20, 2022. However, the movie is still in the script-writing stage. Mindy Kaling, the writer of the movie opened up about the delay on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast in 2023 adding, “Obviously, now we sort of have pencils down because of the writers strike, but it’s had a couple of iterations over the past couple of years. And I think it’s a challenging project because of what makes it so great. Elle Woods is like Reese [Witherspoon’s] Avengers character and people feel so passionately about it.”

She also addressed the challenge it will be given the cultural legacy of the franchise, admitting, “I’m just someone who’s coming in to co-write the third movie, and even I see how excited people are. And what is Elle Woods doing in 2023 or 2024 when culture has changed so much since then? And so that’s tricky as a writer—writing something that is incredibly funny and is a great score for Reese but is saying something about feminism now.”

Besides, along with SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Witherspoon has also been busy and “wants to do it if it’s exactly right,” which is why the delay happened.

As of now, there’s no release date.

Legally Blonde 3 Cast

Alongside Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge is also returning to play her role as Paulette Parcelle. Other than the duo, Luke Wilson is expected to reprise his role who played Emmett Richmond, Elle Woods’ husband. He told People in 2021, “I’m always up to work with Reese again.” Selma Blair, who played Woods’ foe turned friend in the first movie is likely to make a cameo in the installment.

Mindy Kaling alongside Dan Goor is writing the movie.

Legally Blonde 3 Plot

Although the official synopsis of the movie hasn’t been revealed yet, Kaling told Access Hollywood in 2021 that Elle Woods is now 40 years old. She said, “How Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine. We have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie.”

