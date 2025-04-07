The White Lotus has intrigued viewers and captured the attention of fans around the world ever since it first premiered in 2021. Three seasons later, the Mike White-created series is still raking in views, and the recent season gave viewers major shocks with the number of character deaths.

The anthology series revolves around a group of wealthy tourists. Each new season sees them deal with darkness, trauma, and spirituality at the White Lotus resorts worldwide. The first edition was set in Hawaii, while the second revolved around Sicily, Italy. The third season was based in Thailand and starred Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Here’s what we know about the fourth season.

Will There Be Season 4 Of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus will be back for a fourth season. The news of its renewal was revealed in January this year before season 3 premiered. As for the production of the Emmy Award-winning series, it is expected to start in 2026. Mike, who is not just the creator but also the writer and showrunner, has already pitched ideas for the massively popular HBO dark comedy

Episode 7 of The White Lotus season 3 raked in a series high of 4.8 million viewers, as per Variety, cementing its success and position on the slate of HBO releases. Fans cannot get enough of the controversial series, and the views are proof. Season 4 is expected to rake in similar or more ratings.

The White Lotus Season 4: Everything We Know

The setting of The White Lotus has always decided the vibe of the season, which is why fans are already discussing the location of season 4. All seasons of The White Lotus have been filmed at a Four Seasons resort, which is why the audience has been making guesses at what’s next.

In February 2025, Francesca Orsi, HBO Head of Drama, spoke to Deadline and stated, “We’re going on some location scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.” Certain countries have been talked about, but nothing concrete or worthy of reporting has been chosen yet.

Back in 2023, Mike shared that he wants to film a season of The White Lotus in Australia. “My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.” He then added, “It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here, and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

