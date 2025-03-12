BLACKPINK’s Lisa debuted with her first solo full-length album, Alter Eo, and it has already been garnering lots of love from listeners. Not only that, the album is also making a buzz on the Billboard as based on recent reports, it has ranked at the no. 1 on both its Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart, becoming the best selling album of the week in the US.

For the unversed, Lalisa debuted in the music industry back in 2016 with girl band BLACKPINK, which also consists of Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. Since then, she has been creating music that has inspired many people. Now, the songstress has also stepped into another venture, acting. She debuted with the American series The White Lotus 3 and received appreciation for her performance. Now, let’s get back to her latest achievement on being Billboard. Scroll ahead.

On March 11, 2025, Billboard declared that Lisa’s new album, Alter Ego, had secured the No. 1 spot on the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart. The album has made its presence on Billboard 200 (the weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States). It ranked at No. 7, which marked her debut on the list as a solo artist.

Based on Luminate (previously known as Nielson Music), Lisa’s debut album, Alter Ego, has received 45,500 equivalent album units during the week ending on March 6. The album’s total outcome on the weekly course, including 28,000 traditional album sales and 16,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, translates to 23.12 million on-demand audio streams. Within its first week, the album also earned 1,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units.

Lisa is now making and breaking her own record. She reached a new height on Billboard’s Artist 100 when she re-entered on the 3rd spot this week, making it her third time on the chart as a solo artist. On the other hand, her track Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and Raya, re-entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and is on the 96th spot. It is the second non-consecutive week that the track is on the chart.

Not only that, Lisa’s other song FUTW (FXCK UP THE WORLD) also made its debut this week at No. 24 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales list. The songstress has earned multiple entries on both of Billboard’s global charts this week. FUTW debuted on the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 14, whereas Born Again secured No. 25 and Rapunzel featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted at No. 165. On the other hand, FUTW made an entry on the Global 200 at No. 25, and Born Again rose to No. 36 even in its fourth week.

Well, we hope Lisa keeps on adding new diamonds to her crown. Go Lisa!

