BLACKPINK’s Lisa made history in Hollywood, coming all the way from South Korea and becoming the first K-pop idol to take up the stage on fire with a performance at the Oscars 2025. She even received a standing ovation from the audience, and yet the singer faced huge accusations of lip-syncing during her performances. While many argued that the K-pop singer could not sing without lip-syncing onstage, her fans came in to defend their favorite idol.

Lalisa Manobal is not only currently ruling over millions of hearts with her musical career but also has made a mark with her acting skills after debuting in the American series The White Lotus 3. At the Oscars 2025, the singer looked gorgeous as she walked down the red carpet wearing a custom ladytux from the brand Markgong. However, scroll ahead to find out the truth behind her lip-syncing accusations.

At the 97th Academy Awards, Lisa took part in an epic tribute to James Bond and performed the song ‘Live and Let Die.’ While everyone at the event appreciated the singer’s efforts, many argued that she used lip-syncing during her performance. Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, one wrote, “One thing about this Lisa girl, she’s gonna lip sync like she’s the bottom 2 contestants on drag race (derogatory).” Another user commented on her performance, “Does Lisa ever not lip sync?”

After the video went viral on every social media platform, a lot of viewers voiced their disappointment in Lisa’s performance as they believed she did not perform live. One of the Reddit users wrote, “Y’all, Lisa is lip-syncing while Doja and Raye were live – it’s not a fair comparison. Lisa is a great kpop dancer and a good kpop rapper imo, and has incredible stage presence, but I’m sorry she has basically zero singing ability currently. Every song you hear from her is made via studio magic, she could not sing them live to save her life. The Oscars vocal was recorded separately from the studio version and mixed differently (less polished essentially) to trick you into thinking that it’s live. No, the breaths don’t mean it’s live.”

After the backlash, Lisa’s fans came in support of her. One of them defended the idol and wrote on X, “I know your community always manipulated y’all to believe Lisa is lip sync. She’s always Mic on, many fancam proved it. This time if you still saying she’s lip sync, I think you need medical check. Or please continue appointments with your psychiatrist.” Another one commented on Reddit, “It’s good some of these haters think she’s lip-syncing b/c it means she sounds amazing. There are already clips in the audience that prove it’s live.”

I know your community always manipulated y’all to believe Lisa is lip sync. She’s always Mic on, many fancam proved it. This time if you still saying she’s lip sync, I think you need medical check. Or please continue appointment with your psychiatrist. https://t.co/NZz0NXp1hw — I🎀 (@BeCozOfKhun) March 3, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole fiasco despite receiving a standing ovation and being the most talked about celeb? Do you think Lisa lip-synced in her performance at the Oscars?

