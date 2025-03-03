Spring season is here. This means more romance in the air, and to celebrate that love, a lineup of new K-dramas awaits you all. Get ready for a tub of ice cream or popcorn as you like, take a box full of tissues if you need them, and enjoy these 9 K-dramas that are getting aired in March of 2025. From a rom-com like The Potato Lab to a heartwarming series like When Life Gives You Tangerines, the fresh new batch of dramas will definitely help elevate your mood or might leave you agitated with a thrilling experience.

So, without any further ado, let’s jump straight into the list of K-dramas.

The Potato Lab

Lee Sun-Bin and Kang Tae-Oh starrer The Potato Lab has already premiered on tvN and Netflix. It was scheduled to air on March 1, 2025, and within two episodes, the series has already garnered a lot of attention. The storyline is set in a potato research institute. The romantic comedy drama revolves around Kim Mi-Kyung (Lee Sun-Bin) whose life focus is only on the potatoes and So Baek-Ho (Kang Tae-Oh), a cold pragmatist who joins the institute as the new chief.

The chemistry is already gaining a lot of love and admiration from the audience. The Potato Lab is set to broadcast every Saturday and Sunday on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. It can be streamed on Netflix.

Mother and Mom

Jeon Hye-Jin and Jo Min-Soo starrer Mother and Mom is a heartwarming drama that revolves around a working single mom Lee Jung-Eun (Hye-Jin) who asks her mother Yoon Ji-Ah (Min-Soo) to give her daughter rides to academics to get her prepared for an entrance test for top English classes.

It has been scheduled to air on March 3, 2025, on ENA every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines is set to stream on Netflix on March 7, 2025. IU and Park Bo-Gum feature in the drama as the main leads. The storyline revolves around “the remarkable rebel” Ae Sun (IU) and “unyielding iron” Gwan Sik (Bo-Gum) through four vibrant seasons. Because of this unique storyline, the broadcast has been scheduled to align with that.

The first half of the episodes will be aired from March 7 to March 14 at 5 pm KST on Netflix, while the other half will premiere between March 21-28 at 4 pm KST.

Hyper Knife

Park Eun-Bin, Sul Kyung-Gu, and Yoon Chan-Young starring Hyper Knife, a medical crime thriller drama that delves deep into the fierce rivalry and growth of Doctor Jeong Se-Ok (Park Eun-Bin) and her former mentor Choi Deok-Hee (Sol Kyung-Gu). The storyline revolves around how Se-Ok’s promising past hits rock bottom because of her mentor, Deok-Hee.

Hyper Knife has been scheduled to premiere on March 19 every Wednesday on Disney+.

The Art of Negotiation

Ahead of the release of The Art of Negotiation, there has been a lot of buzz around it. Lee Je-Hoon and Kim Dae-Myeung starring the drama, which depicts the story of Yoon Jo-No (Je-Hoon), an M&A expert who is known as a popular negotiator. He takes his team through high-stakes corporate challenges.

It is set to air on March 8 on JTBC and can be streamed on ViKi.

Heo’s Diner

Heo’s Diner is a fantasy rom-com drama that revolves around the events that unfold when Heo Gyun (Xiumin), a figure from the Joseon era, travels 400 years into the present time and unintentionally starts a restaurant. It will premiere on March 24, 2025, on Netflix.

EXO’s #XIUMIN looks absolutely charming and winsome in the first still cut of ‘Heo’s Diner’, premiering on Netflix on March 24th. pic.twitter.com/DfKUm10Wsb — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) February 26, 2025

Villains Everywhere

A star-studded drama, Villains Everywhere is a comedy about two sisters, Oh Na-Ra (Oh Na-Ra) and Oh Yoo-Jin (So Yoo-Jin), and their warm yet wild lives and their unconventional family. It will air on March 19, 2025, on KBS2 and can be streamed on Viki.

The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong-Wook is returning with a rom-com K-drama called The Divorce Insurance. The story revolves around Noh Ki-Jun (Dong-Wook), who works in the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance and has experienced three divorces. How his life turns out to be the person giving the idea of divorce coverage through insurance for those who are facing major turning points is all about the drama.

It has been scheduled to air on March 31, 2025, on tvN at 8:50 pm KST. It can also be streamed on Prime Video. The drama will be broadcast every Monday and Tuesday.

Haesu in Class 2

A young-hearted drama, Haesu in Class 2 is based on a BL webtoon. It tells stories about the love and friendship that an 18-year-old boy experiences in his lifetime, Hee-Su (Ahn Ji-Ho). But it’s something that he is hiding a secret he is unable to tell anyone. It is scheduled to be released on March 28 and will be broadcasted every Friday and Saturday. It is expected to stream on Netflix.

#HeesuInClass2 KBL drama possible minor spoilers from production storyboard ; – a thread pic.twitter.com/xO2n8j118K — mikey / 🏳️‍🌈 (@beansxooo) April 8, 2024



