The world of K-dramas seems like a different dimension when compared to the dramas of other countries. The stories in a Korean Drama seem to tell the audience a tale through beautiful metaphors and visuals. Contrary to popular belief, Korean Dramas are not just about romance but have dynamic topics that range from sci-fi horror to comedy and everything in between.

Netflix has become the go-to place for the best K Dramas, and we are here to help you choose the best ones to watch! From Crash Landing on You to Sweet Home, you can choose any drama from this list.

1. My Demon (2023)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Director: Kim Jang-han, Kwon Da-som

Plot: The Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang-yi, and Kim Hae-sook starrer is a stellar combination of a love story, past reincarnation, and a lot of supernatural action with a tinge of comedy. The story is delightful with angst and incorporates a thrilling tale of love and supernatural entities. Packed with romance and tension, this story allows the demonic aspect to add vivid scenes to the plot. You will see Song Kang in a new avatar here, which is very different from Nevertheless and Sweet Home and might just fall for him again!

2. The Good Bad Mother (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Director: Shim Na-yeon

Plot: This K Drama will surely make you laugh and cry and feel all of your feelings at once. It is a story of a single mother raising her son with helpful neighbors. However, their life turns upside down when the son has an accident, or is it an accident? Packed with the healing of broken relationships, this drama is a rollercoaster ride.

3. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Director: Jung Ji-hyun

Plot: Brace yourself as you watch this K Drama and please have a box of tissues handy because you will need it! This is a beautiful and heart-wrenching love story that is going to make you feel nostalgic and bittersweet. In a time when dreams and goals seem out of reach, this story shows a teenage fencer pursuing big ambitions and meeting another ambitious man who wants to be a journalist. Watch as they navigate their goals and fall in love in this heart-wrenching journey.

4. Business Proposal (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Park Seon-ho

Plot: This story is bound to make you laugh out loud because for once it has a happy ending! Two best friends find love most unexpectedly with two men who are friends and also colleagues. It tells the story of Shin Ha-ri, an employee who accepts her friend’s request to go on a blind date in place of her friend and the date is her boss! The rest is history.

5. Queen of Tears (2024)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Director: Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won

Plot: Get ready to see the story of a couple who do not fall in love easily. This is a new kind of love story with a sad twist but you will love it! Baek Hyun Woo, the pride of his village is a legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while chaebol heiress Hong Hae is the literal “queen” of the Queens Group and they meet but in a different situation that’s out of the ordinary. The story talks about marital discord and a second chance at romance.

6. Sweet Home (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Lee Eung-bok

Plot: If you love sci-fi and action with a combination of monsters, you are in for a treat. Taken from the Webtoon of the same name, this story will keep you on the edge of your seats. Season 3 just came out so if you have already watched the other seasons, go ahead and enjoy Season 3 on Netflix. If not then start your journey into the life of the residents of Green Home who struggle to survive a monster attack that feeds on people’s deepest desires. Hyun, a loner high school student who lost his entire family in a horrific accident is forced to leave his room and has to face a dangerous reality where monsters have taken over humanity. He becomes a pivotal character in the show who takes charge.

7. Bloodhounds (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Kim Joo-hwan

Plot: This story is action-packed and involves two best friends who are boxers and they embark on a journey to take down a huge gang. Two young boxers are helped by a benevolent moneylender and they take down a ruthless loan shark gang who preys on the financially desperate people. Watch out for action, friendship, and some tears here and there.

8. Crash Landing On You (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Director: Lee Jeong-hyo

Plot: This K Drama created waves on the internet and I am sure you have heard the name. This story is a romantic comedy and follows a beautiful heiress and fashion businesswoman in South Korea. She meets a North Korean military officer when she is swept up by a wind storm while paragliding and accidentally lands in North Korean territory. This love story crosses borders, stereotypes, and many other ideas.

9. All Of Us Are Dead (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su

Plot: This is not just a normal teenage school coming-of-age drama. This story includes zombies. Yes, some zombies take over the lives of high school kids and they struggle to survive as all hell breaks loose. The story takes place in the fictional South Korean city of Hyosan where the people struggle to be alive in a zombie outbreak. This series is based on a webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-geun.

10. Alchemy Of Souls (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Director: Park Joon-hwa

Plot: This is a power-packed fantasy drama set in the fictional country of Daeho. The story talks about the love and growth of young sorcerers who learn their twisted fates. There are forbidden magic spells and actions in the story. The main focus is the forbidden spell of the ‘alchemy of souls’ that allows the characters to switch bodies.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Jungkook Net Worth 2025: BTS Idol’s Fame, Solo Career Wins & Luxury Lifestyle Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News