If you are a fan of Korean dramas, Netflix is just the right place for you. The streaming platform has added a wide range of K-Dramas to its catalog over the years, from romantic comedies to thriller series and from action to fantasy shows.

With the huge collection of Korean content, it can get a bit difficult to choose the perfect show to binge. So, here are the 10 best K-Dramas on Netflix you can check out right away if you haven’t already.

10. All of Us Are Dead (2022-Present)

This hit zombie apocalypse horror series centers around a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak, trapping students and staff within its walls. As the infection spreads, survivors must band together, using their wits and courage to fight off the undead and find a way to escape. Starring Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon, the series has been appreciated for its emotional depth and clever writing. The show, which premiered in January 2022, is expected to drop its second season in 2025.

9. A Time Called You (2023)

Inspired by the Taiwanese series Someday or One Day, A Time Called You is a mystery romance show involving time travel. The series follows Han Jun-hee, a woman who mourns the loss of her boyfriend, Koo Yeon-jun. Mysteriously, she is transported back in time to 1998, where she inhabits the body of a high school student named Kwon Min-joo. There, she meets Nam Si-heon, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her deceased boyfriend. As Jun-hee navigates her new life, she uncovers secrets that blur the lines between the past and present. Jeon Yeo-been stars in the series as Han Jun-hee / Kwon Min-ju, and Ahn Hyo-seop plays Koo Yeon-jun / Nam Si-heon.

8. Bloodhounds (2023-Present)

Bloodhounds is an action-thriller series revolving around two young boxers, Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin, who team up to take down a ruthless loan shark, Kim Myeong-gil. After Geon-woo’s mother falls victim to Myeong-gil’s predatory lending schemes, the boxers join forces with President Choi, a former legendary loan shark who has now turned against the corrupt industry. Bloodhounds stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and Huh Joon-ho in the main roles. The show is known for its intense fight scenes and gripping narrative.

7. Business Proposal (2022)

Based on the webtoon of the same name, this romantic comedy series centers around Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), an employee who reluctantly agrees to go on a blind date in place of her friend, only to discover that her date is her company’s CEO, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop). To complicate matters further, Kang Tae-moo, unaware of her true identity, decides to marry her to appease his grandfather. As the confusion continues, Ha-ri must face the complexities of her double life, and balance her professional responsibilities with the growing romantic tension.

6. D.P. (2021-2023)

An acronym for Deserter Pursuit, D.P. follows Private Ahn Joon-ho (Jung Hae-in), a young soldier who is recruited into the military police’s Deserter Pursuit unit. Tasked with capturing soldiers who have deserted their posts, Joon-ho and his partner, Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan), encounter a series of harrowing and morally complex situations. Through their journey, the series sheds light on the harsh realities and systemic issues within the military, including bullying, abuse, and the psychological toll of service.

5. Celebrity (2023)

This thriller series delves into the glamorous yet dangerous world of social media influencers. It follows Seo Ah-ri, a young woman who catapults to fame and fortune as an influencer. However, her newfound celebrity status brings a host of challenges, including jealousy, rivalry, and the constant pressure to maintain her public image. Park Gyu-young shines in the role of Seo Ah-ri in the series that uncovers the dark side of the influencer industry.

4. The Good Bad Mother (2023)

One of the highest-rated shows in Korean TV history, The Good Bad Mother, revolves around Jin Young-soon, a single mother running a pig farm who raises her son Choi Kang-Ho alone and is strict to him so that he does not become like her. Now a cold-hearted prosecutor, Kang-Ho distances himself from Young-Soon. After an accident reverts him to a childlike state, he returns home, and Young-soon gets a second chance to raise her son. Driven by the captivating performances of Ra Mi-ran and Lee Do-hyun, this K-Drama is famous for its heartwarming portrayal of the mother-son relationship.

3. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Counted among the most-watched non-English shows on Netflix, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha tells the story of Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a), a successful dentist who moves to the seaside village of Gongjin. There, she encounters Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), a handyman known for resourcefulness and kindness. The romantic comedy series showcases how Hye-jin adjusts to her small-town life and forms an unlikely bond with Du-sik, which blossoms into a beautiful relationship.

2. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

A commercial and critical hit, Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a romantic drama that chronicles the lives of two young individuals whose dreams are shattered, prompting them to find new paths. The series follows Na Hee Do and Baek Yi-jin, who first meet when they are 22 and 18, respectively, and then fall in love at 25 and 21. Meanwhile, both face challenges in their lives as Hee Do dreams of joining the national fencing team, while Yi Jin’s wealthy life ends with his father going bankrupt, leading him to work multiple jobs. The series is widely praised for its authentic portrayal of the 1990s and its stellar performances.

1. Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023)

Alchemy of Souls is a hugely popular fantasy drama set in the fictional land of Daeho, where young mages face twisted fates due to a forbidden magic called the ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ allowing souls to swap bodies. When elite warrior Nak-su’s soul accidentally gets trapped in the weak body of Mu-deok, she becomes a servant to the nobleman Jang Uk. As Nak-su teaches her skills to Jang Uk, a romance brews between the two, complicating their lives. Starring Lee Jae-wook, Go Youn-jung, Jung So-min, and Hwang Min-hyun, the show is lauded for its gripping storyline and iconic performances of the cast.

