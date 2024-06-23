K-dramas are widely popular among people for their unique storylines. They connect with everyone on a different level. Two shows, Connection and Miss Night and Day, have yet to achieve their highest viewership ratings. The rating is based on the data for the entire week. Keep scrolling for more.

Connection is an ongoing South Korean TV series by Lee Hyun, directed by Kim Moo n Gyo, and features Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung Nam. It airs on SBS TV and premiered on May 24. On the other hand, Miss Night and Day stars Lee Jung Eun and Choi Jin Hyuk. The romcom airs on JTBC and on Netflix in selected regions.

The K-drama weekly rankings are here, and Connection has emerged as the most watched show this week with its record-breaking viewership, as per the Hindustan Times report. The recent episode of the show earned a double-digit viewership with an average nationwide rating of 11.1% for the night. The key demographic of the series ranges between ages 20 and 49, as per reports. It is one of the top-viewed programs of any type throughout the week. New episodes air on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Miss Night and Day scored a nationwide average of 4.5%, marking its personal best with the third episode. The show replaced Atypical Family in the supernatural romance genre. It premiered on JTBC on June 15 and airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Besides Connection and Miss Night and Day, MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell has garnered a 4.9% average nationwide rating ahead of its final week. It has just two episodes left.

Then, tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon also reached its last leg and kicked off the final two weeks of its run. The show has an average nationwide rating of 3.6%.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: As BTS Jin Returns From His Military Service, Here’s How ARMYs Have Been Reacting To HYBE’s Feud With ADOR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News