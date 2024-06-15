BTS’s parent company, HYBE, has been at odds with one of its subsidiaries, ADOR, for months now. The dispute became public on April 22 when HYBE audited its subsidiary over suspicions that CEO Min Hee-jin was planning a hostile takeover. ADOR denied these allegations and attributed the issue to Min’s concerns that HYBE’s ILLIT, a girl group signed to Belift Lab, had copied NewJeans’ style and elements.

But all of this has been put on the back burner now as the eldest of the K-pop boy band BTS member, Kim Seok-jin, a.k.a Jin, was discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12. Just two days prior to his discharge, HYBE’s stock value saw an increase of 2.79% after a month-long downfall ever since the news of its feud with ADOR hit the headlines.

📊 HYBE stocks SKYROCKETS with a 2.79% 🔺today following the news of Kim Seokjin of Bts getting discharged tomorrow. It was the BIGGEST gainer among big entertainment houses [SM , JYP , YG etc] RETURN OF OUR PRIDE JIN

JIN JIN JIN#TheAstronautReturns_D1#JIN #진 @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/wbrlbcmYeG — JIN UPDATES (@seokjin_updates) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, on the day of Jin’s discharge from the military, his group members, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, greeted him with much pomp and show. Suga reportedly missed the ceremony. After receiving Jin, the six members of BTS headed to HYBE’s building. In several viral clips that were shared across various social media platforms, a sea of ARMY can be seen standing outside the agency’s building.

In one such video, several netizens have commented, even taking a dig at ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin. One fan wrote, “Somebody is having their baddest day on the 16th floor.” Another one said, “MHJ spent 2 years trying to change the public’s narrative and replace BTS with New Jeans as the face of Kpop. Le Jin within 3 hours.” Meanwhile, a third netizen commented, “Can they like, do something useful and clear the 16th floor?” For those unaware, ADOR resides on the 16th floor of HYBE’s building.

the amount of people @ hybe right now pic.twitter.com/7zUZkLFudf — 𝗸𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻 🇰🇷 ⋆·˚ ༘ * (@95rockpjm) June 12, 2024

THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE AT HYBE JUST BC BTS ARE IN THERE🧍🏻‍♀️pic.twitter.com/bfX7ST4yvO — dai!♡⁷ᶠᵉˢᵗᵃ¹¹ᵗʰ (@itz_daimi) June 12, 2024

The crowds behind Hybe right now are insane – police have been called in for crowd control 😱 pic.twitter.com/eOEQz3UsFA — Bono Bono Ya⁷ 💜 NEVER LET GO (@7bonobonoya7) June 12, 2024

A South Korean news outlet, Naver also conducted a few interviews at the Festa site, where thousands of ARMYs gathered to celebrate the band’s 11th debut anniversary. When questioned about the ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR, one of the fans said, “I hope the BTS members don’t get caught up in this kind of thing. We’ll always be by their side, so don’t worry about anything and just focus on your music.”

ARMYs are so real and good for all these Reporter states they met many ARMYs that said “I dont like other Kpop groups. Only BTS” An ARMY said;

“BTS was the biggest bg in the world even before they went to 🪖.

When they come back, they will STILL be the BEST” Another ARMY said… pic.twitter.com/oqdmezPLPm — ⟭BlueeDenise⁷⁼¹⟬ 아포방포💜 (@BlueeDenise) June 14, 2024

On June 13, Jin held an in-person event to celebrate BTS’ anniversary and make the day more special for their dedicated fans, ARMYs. Of the 4000 fans who attended this event and mini-concert, 1000 got a lucky chance to hug Jin.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News