BTS member Jungkook has a long list of some of the most expensive things which he owns. The South Korean boy band has become a global phenomenon, and as each year passes by, they become more and more popular. With no signs to stop any time soon, the group, which consists of Suga, Jin, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has been releasing one hit song after the other.

Advertisement

Their chartbuster songs, sold-out concerts, several appearances on different shows, endorsements and much more have contributed to the massive net worth that each member has.

Advertisement

Jungkook, who is the youngest member of BTS, has a whopping net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Golden Maknae’s source of income is already a piece of common knowledge for the BTS ARMY. But what does he spend it on?

The 24-years-old singer has wowed his fans with his spectacular fashion sense. During the red carpet of 2017 music festival SBS Gayo Daejeon, Jungkook was spotted wearing a Gucci Eco-Cashmere Coat with a web, worth $5500. He was also seen wearing a Bottega Veneta Nero Suede Ayers jacket for his Billboard shoot, which is worth $7200.

JUNGKOOK #BTS 171225 SBS Gayo Daejeon red carpet #JUNGKOOK #정국 #방탄소년단

GUCCI Eco cashmere coat with Web, approx. 5500 usd pic.twitter.com/ZBFa2yBqpk — Beyond The Style ✼ Alex ✼ (@GetOnSwag) December 25, 2017

The singer wore a pair of Dolce & Gabbana shoes for the ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ video, which costs around $900. Other than the apparel, he also owns a house situated in the diplomatic district of Itaewon, South Korea which is estimated to be worth $6 million. As per the report, he also has a pad in the posh Trimage Apartments of Seoul’s Sungsoo-donga area, which is valued at $1.75 million.

These are just a few of the many highly expensive things owned by the beloved BTS member Jungkook. The singer recently celebrated his birthday, and as per one report, the ARMY gifted a rather extravagant gift to the Golden Maknae: a piece of land across the globe in Scotland.

Must Read: Daniel Craig To Turn A Villain For MCU Post Retiring As James Bond? Surprising Deets Inside!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube