The numerous mysteries around Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the trilogy have started to unravel. While a lot more is yet to be revealed, the high point about the film is also that this marks the end of the contract between Tom Holland and Marvel Studios. So for the time being, this is probably the last time we see him don the costume until he renews the contract. The news is heavy for the fans, and Zendaya is making it heavier by describing the star.

Advertisement

Tom Holland became the Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and instant struck a chord with the viewers. Following it he made appearance in many Marvel flicks, only to be leading his standalone trilogy with Homecoming, Far From Home and now No Way Home. His co-star and rumoured girlfriend Zendaya who plays MJ is now talking about his dedication to playing the web-slinging superhero.

Advertisement

In an interview with Instyle, Zendaya was talking about her career and films, when they stumbled upon discussing Spider-Man: No Way Home. When the interviewer asked her about Tom Holland and what she appreciates about him, the Dune star had a lot to say. She said that Tom loves being the Spider-Man.

Zendaya said, “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he (Tom Holland) really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist.

“Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, “I can do that better.” I’d be like, “Dude, you got it.” But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that,” Zendaya added.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, the Spider-Man couple, is said to be dating in real life. Their driveway kiss in LA recently made all the headlines. When asked if he is an easy company, the MJ fame said, “Yeah, he’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screen on December 17, 2021.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Seen With Her Ex Jonny Lee Miller Amidst Dating Rumours With The Weeknd

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube