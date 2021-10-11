Advertisement

Ever since Tom Holland entered our screen with his web-shooter and naivety as Marvel-Sony’s iconic Spider-Man, the franchise has not been the same. The actor became the youngest crowd puller and is now a star the world looks after as he gears up for his next Spidey movie No Way Home, set to hit the big screens in December this year. But did you know not everyone in the behind-the-scenes was really keen on casting the actor?

Tom became Spider-Man in Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s hit Marvel flick Captain America: Civil War. Since then he has made several appearances and 2 stand-alone flicks as the web-slinging superhero for the studios. But as per a throwback story, not everyone amongst the makers of the superhero was really impressed to bring him on board. Read on to know everything you should.

As per GQ, the Russo brothers were adamant about bringing Tom Holland to the MCU and the following Spider-Man movies. “We talked with [president Kevin] Feige at Marvel about Holland and he got excited and then we went to Sony…” said Joe Russo. “And they were like, ‘Let’s think about it for a minute.’ We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought [Holland] back, brought him back, brought him back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio that owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet Sony just kept dragging their feet.”

“Look, we have a great relationship with Kevin. Winter Soldier was a big hit, doubling the box office from the previous film, then coming into Civil War Sony is looking at us going, ‘OK, so you guys have the Midas touch, here’s our [Spider-Man] IP.’ But, also, they were reticent, nervous, about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line,” Joe Russo added.

That wasn’t the only issue. People were even sceptical about casting an actor of Tom Holland’s age at that time. “It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid,” Anthony Russo said.

“There’s a universe where Tom Holland is the last great movie star coming in underneath the wire of disruption. It takes a perfect storm of events to create a star: talent, timing, marketplace,” Joe Russo said.

And the rest as they say is history.

