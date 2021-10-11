No Time To Die Box Office (India): Daniel Craig Starrer Impresses Again As It Reaches 20 Crores, Aims For 30 Crores Lifetime

Advertisement

Yet again, James Bond has impressed audiences all over again as the latest offering in the franchise, No Time To Die, has hit the 20 crores milestone in 11 days. Released a couple of Thursdays back and that too without much fanfare, the film has managed to collect decently even in the second weekend which saw 4 crores* more coming in.

Daniel Craig starrer doesn’t have any competition in theatres and that would allow reasonable weekdays to follow. While it is a given that the 25 crores mark would be hit during the third weekend, what has to be seen is whether a 30 crores lifetime is there for the taking. So far, it is Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom that has managed to breach the 30 crores mark and hence it would indeed be a challenge for No Time To Die to achieve that feat.

That said, the situation is better in the country today w.r.t. pandemic as compared to eight weeks ago and hence that gives some sort of impetus for films to start doing better at the box office. That’s the need of the hour as well since each such win needs to be celebrated, be it the first 25 crores grosser (Roohi) or the 30 crores grosser (Bell Bottom) or the next Bollywood or Hollywood film which manages to break the 50 crores barrier.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

