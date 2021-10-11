Advertisement

George Clooney is known to be a prankster and has several tales to tell about his escapades. The Hollywood hunk once revealed one of the worst practical jokes he pulled on his longtime BFF and co-actor Brad Pitt, which he said could have landed Pitt in jail. Clooney put a bumper sticker in the shape of a pot plant with ‘F*ck Cops’ written on it, on the Fight Club actor’s new car.

Recently, Clooney’s directorial The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck, had its premiere. For those who don’t know this, the Ocean’s Eleven actor is close friends with Affleck. Other than this movie, they both have another thing in common, and that is Batman.

Advertisement

Affleck is remembered as one of the best Batman’s DC could have, but the same cannot be said about George Clooney, who played the role of the Caped Crusader in the 1997 film Batman and Robin. The movie was a major flop, and even the actor joked about destroying the Batman franchise. However, being the funny guy that he is, Clooney decided to pull a prank on Ben.

In an interview with Deadline, George Clooney revealed that he once found a 10-year-old child star, Daniel Ranieri, who was a fan of his performance. Clooney admitted training the child actor to publicly praise him as much as possible to irritate Ben Affleck. “Yeah, you know, it’s funny, I literally gave him media coaching, before he did his interview, to talk about how much he liked me as Batman,” he said.

Clooney added, “I was like, ‘You got to tell them. Now remember, when you get asked about it you just got to say, I really loved George as Batman’. You know, which I thought would get to Ben.”

Recently, George Clooney’s wife Amal shared that the actor won’t let him or his kids watch Batman and Robin. “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,'” he shared with Variety.

Must Read: Madonna Says “I Wanted To Kill Myself” On Turning Down A Role In Keanu Reeves Led Matrix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube