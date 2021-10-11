Titanic Duo Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet To Finally Reunite As James Cameron Directorial Turns 25 Next Year?

Advertisement

No one, even James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet knew what monster of a movie they were making when they were shooting for Titanic. The movie became a cult and in no time is one of world cinema’s biggest classics there are. The movie that enthralled its viewers back in time and still continues to is now swiftly moving to its 25th anniversary next year. Yes, it has almost been quarter of a century already! So the makers have some exciting plans.

Titanic hit the theatres 24 years ago on December 17, 1997. The 195 minute epic in no time struck a chord with its audience and was hailed for the story and acting. It became the third highest-grossing film in the history of cinema with a collection of $2.2 billion. Not just that, the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer also dominated the award season, as it took home 11 Oscars out of 14 nominations. So you can now scale the success!

So now as it nears the completion of the quarter of the century in 2022, James Cameron known for celebrating his successful films is planning to do something special with Kate and Leonardo. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per, We Got This Covered report, James Cameron who is busy with Avatar 2, that also stars Kate Winslet, is planning a special homage to his most successful movie Titanic. He is planning to bring back together Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate for a special documentary that will revisit the making of his cult classic movie. Not just that, he will be recreating some iconic sets from the movie to use as the backdrop throughout the documentary. No confirmation on this is out yet.

Meanwhile, the Titanic duo has certainly been fond of each other. Back in 2016 while talking about working with Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio had said, “Titanic was very much an experiment for Kate Winslet and I. We’d done all of these independent movies. I loved her as an actress and she said, ‘Let’s do this together, we can do this.’ We did it, and it became something that we could’ve never foreseen.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was just 22 when “Titanic” came out, confessed that he wasn’t in sync with the enormity of the film he was making. He said, “People said, ‘Do you realize how big of a movie this is?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it’s big. It’s a big movie,'” said DiCaprio. “They’re like, ‘No. No. No, it’s the biggest movie ever,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, what does that mean?'”

