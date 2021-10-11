Advertisement

When the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy was released, the fans could not stop talking about it. Directed by James Gunn, the film features Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and many more talented actors like Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. The first two parts of the Marvel films have been successful, and now as the fans wait for the third one, Gunn teases them through social media.

Recently, Gillain, who plays the role of Nebula, shared that the third instalment of GOTG is very emotional, so much so that she and Pom, who played the role of Mantis, reportedly cried after reading the script.

Meanwhile, James Gunn, who teases fans through social media, responded to one particular outcry from some fans who said that they will riot if Rocket dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Twitter. Gunn made sure to respond to this directly, using his sense of humour, like he always does. “I’m not saying anything about anything so don’t take this as insinuating anything about what’s going to happen in #Vol3,” James said.

I'm not saying anything about anything so don't take this as insinuating anything about what's going to happen in #Vol3 BUT I was threatened with, easily, 300 riots before #TheSuicideSquad was released & almost every character was killed & so far I've received exactly zero riots. https://t.co/EeXmBkQGYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 10, 2021

“BUT I was threatened with, easily, 300 riots before #TheSuicideSquad was released & almost every character was killed & so far I’ve received exactly zero riots,” James Gunn continued. Another fan asked Gunn under the same tweet, “Are you going to make me cry again?” to which the director replied, “If I have to cry while writing them you have to cry while watching them, that’s the deal.”

If I have to cry while writing them you have to cry while watching them, that's the deal. https://t.co/wxUdQSJkUT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 10, 2021

The director also shared that Rocket is partly based on his dog Wesley Von Spears who passed away last year. “Try dealing with the fact that Rocket’s in part based on my best ever pal Von Spears – from the eyes to the exact same snaggle – who died last year at nearly 17, & I’m spending all day every day telling his story,” he said.

While filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn will also create a Holiday Special, which will be released in 2022, long before the third part of the franchise, which is set to premiere in 2023.

