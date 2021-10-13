Daniel Craig to be roped in as an MCU villain? The actor, who is known for his role as James Bond, just starred in his final 007 movies, No Time to Die, which has become a box office hit since its release and has hit several milestones. Craig first took the mantle and played the British secret spy in Casino Royale and since then has created a legacy for himself.

Now that he has been done and dusted with the iconic role, Daniel is set to appear in many more films like Knives Out 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit film.

Previously, Daniel Craig was rumoured to join Marvel Cinematic Universe to expand his horizons as an actor. As per the latest reports, there has been a development in the news, as it is speculated that the actor will play a role of a villain. According to Giant Freakin Robot, MCU CEO Kevin Feige has his eyes on Craig and wants him to play an unknown villain role in the ever-evolving universe.

This is not the first time that Daniel Craig has been linked with Marvel. Before the rumours of him joining the franchise spread, he was once the top choice to play the role of Thor. The 007 actor had revealed previously that the studio had approached him with the role, but he declined it as it would have been “too much of a power trip” to play both Bond and Thor. The part, as we all know, went to Chris Hemsworth.

There have also been rumours of the actor playing a Marvel villain before. As per the report, it was speculated that Daniel is in line to play a rebooted Magneto from The X-Men.

It will be a big step for both Daniel Craig and the MCU if these rumours are true. Even the fans might appreciate seeing their favourite actor joining one of the biggest film franchises of the entire industry.

