Advertisement

We are just six weeks away from the official release of one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, Eternals. The saga of the alien beings in the universe led by Chloé Zhao has fast become the biggest fodder for curiosity and fans have been ready with their questions. It stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden. Making news is a big reveal from the movie now.

For the unversed, Eternals is set thousands of years before the events of the Avengers Endgame and also ventures into the present day. The team also answers the biggest question of not helping the Avengers fight Thanos. Now as per the little birdies who have found some exciting but heart-breaking gossip, the fate of Salma Hayek’s character has been revealed. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Salma Hayek plays Ajak in the Eternals. As per in the trailer, she is fierce and powerful with a lot of agency over the team. Standing alongside Angelina Jolie and others she completes these alien beings and fans have been loving her so far. Now as per a Giant Freakin Robot, she might not make it till the end of the movie. Yes, you read that right. Report suggest that Hayek’s Ajak will die midway and that is how the team will come together. Only the release of the movie can confirm things, but the portal is confident about their intel.

Meanwhile, most recently talking about Eternals not helping Avengers, Chloé Zhao in a Total film interview had said, “[The audience] will understand why. Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You’ll see that in the film. The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There’s a reason why that’s the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem.”

“What excited me is the idea of going back in time, and exploring [the time] before Thanos was born, before anyone was born,” Salma Hayek’s Eternals director Chloé Zhao adds while talking about why she took up the project. “Where does the MCU go back in time? And that brings us to the mythology of the Celestials. Anything involving the Celestials is going to be at a huge scale level of complication, let’s put it that way.”

Eternals hits the big screens on November 5.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Ponytail Costs This Whopping Amount & It’s Way More Than Our Annual Income!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube