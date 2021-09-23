Advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala is unbelievably expensive. Those who are fans of the fashion and make-up mogul would know that the SKIMS founder is one woman with many talents. The SKIMS founder has given us several iconic fashion moments from the red carpets of many events, but nothing matches the all-black Balenciaga outfit that covered Kim K from head to toe. The only thing that was visible was the long and shiny ponytail.

No matter how daring the look was, it inspired many trolls on social media who compared Kim with ‘dementors’ from Harry Potter, and other people also created memes out of it.

Advertisement

Now, the Met Gala outfit is making the news once again after people found out how much Kim Kardashian’s ponytail cost. Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed the price of the pony in question and answer round on Instagram. One person asked the cost of the 75-inch hairdo, to which Appleton answered, saying that it is worth $10,000 (approx. Rs.730000).

Check out more photos of her outfit:

The astronomical price of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala ponytail came as a surprise to the fans. The look was inspired according to the theme of the gala this year, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Moreover, Kim K’s longtime friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic confirmed that she had a full face of makeup underneath her mask.

This revelation resulted in more memes which were shared by the makeup artist as well. He posted a carousel of memes and captioned it, “It’s the makeup for me, LOL.” Among the memes, one read, “Mario can do no wrong.” While another read “If you’re feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim’s makeup for the Met Gala.”

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look has proven that when she does something, she does it with style, no matter how much it costs.

Must Read: Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Their Bomb Side For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS & The Pictures Are Leaving Us Sweating!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube