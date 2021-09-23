Advertisement

Being a global celebrity doesn’t come easy. Ariana Grande recently revealed a horrifying incident where a stalker threatened his security guards by pulling a knife on them and got arrested recently. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The stalker has been threatening her for months and giving threats of killing her for quite a long time.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, a guy named Aharon Brown was Ariana Grande’s stalker and has been threatening to kill her for more than seven months. But things escalated on September 9, 2021, when the pop star was home and called the police.

Ariana Grande revealed that Arahon Brown showed up with a large hunting knife at her house and started terrorising the security guards. When the security guards asked him to leave, he started screaming and said, “I’ll f**king kill you and her.”

Reportedly, Brown was warned by the police multiple times and was finally fled on foot and taken into custody immediately after.

TMZ also reported the declaration of an enforcement officer that read that he “feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail and therefore the restraining order is essential”.

Ariana Grande’s declaration read, “I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

As of now, Arahon Brown is in police custody and is charged with two felonies including making criminal threats.

What are your thoughts on Ariana Grande’s stalker? Tell us in the comments below.

For the latest Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Their Bomb Side For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS & The Pictures Are Leaving Us Sweating!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube