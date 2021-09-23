Advertisement

Vin Diesel is one of the most known actors in the world, thanks to his Fast & Furious franchise. The ninth instalment of the film, F9, was released this year, and as the years pass by, the Fast film becomes more and more grandiose. There are rumours of the next two and the final films of the franchise to also dive into outer space, just like F9. Diesel is also recognized for his role as another character in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

In the film series, Diesel plays the role of the universally beloved Groot. The tree monster has just two lines in the MCU films, and both of them have become iconic. But what is more shocking than that is the amount the actor was paid for just those two lines.

Vin Diesel’s line as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy films include saying “I am Groot” and “We are Groot”. The actor has been well compensated for voicing the character. As per the reports, he was paid a whopping $54.5 million, which means a slick $13 million for every movie that Groot has been featured in.

It is also estimated that Vin Diesel can make around $67 million for voicing Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So far, the character has been featured in several Marvel films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, James Gunn, the director of the film, has revealed that someone might die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While conducting an Instagram question and answer session, Gunn said “Yes” when asked, “Will someone die in gotg3?”

Sadly, Gunn also confirmed that Vin Diesel’s Groot will not be returning in the third instalment of the film, which will star Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana and many more.

