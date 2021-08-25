Advertisement

The beginning to the end has already started at the Fast universe as the Fast & Furious saga comes to an end with the 10 & 11 instalments. Having run for 20 years, one expected the last two films to be a big extravaganza party that brings the world of these maniacs under one roof. But while Vin Diesel is leading the movies, Dwayne Johnson has already confirmed he is not returning in the main franchise to conclude it.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s tug of war is known to the world. One has to be living in a cave to not know that the two do not really share a warm bond. While them being loggerheads makes news every now and then, the update today brings the wildest twist in the tale. It says Vin had blocked The Rock’s comeback to the Fast saga. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While everything about a controversy should be taken with a pinch of salt, the possibility of these speculations cannot be denied. If the latest report in We Got This Covered is to go by, sources close to the development reveal that Vin Diesel was never keen on bringing back Dwayne Johnson for Fast & Furious 10 & 11 anyway. The Rock, in his statement during Jungle Cruise interviews himself denied his comeback though.

It isn’t long ago that Dwayne Johnson had revealed his absence from Fast & Furious 10 & 11. The actor was reacting to Vin Diesel’s tough love comment where the latter has said he pokes The Rock to extract a good performance out of him.

Reacting to that and confirming he isn’t a part of F10, the Jumanji actor said, “I laughed hard [at Diesel’s comments about “tough love]. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

What is your take on this wild speculation about Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson? Let us know in the comments section below.

