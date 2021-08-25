Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his ‘no filter’ speech and remarks. He loves expressing himself without thinking much about the consequences. More than often, the bodybuilding legend and actor has been found in a mid of controversy due to his words. This time is no different.

Earlier this month, in an interview with CNN, Arnold went really hard after those who aren’t taking COVID seriously. He schooled those who don’t want to wear masks. He said it all in his usual style. He used offensive words like ‘schmucks’ for those who resist wearing masks.

Apart from ‘schmucks’, Arnold Schwarzenegger quoted “Screw your freedom” and that’s causing more trouble for him!

Ever since his interview went viral, Arnold Schwarzenegger is receiving flak for hurting Americans’ sentiments. The biggest blow has come in for his pro-bodybuilding competition, Arnold Classic. The competition has lost out on a big sponsor in the form of REDCON1.

A sports supplement manufacturer brand has taken an objection over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-Americans’ remark and ended their collaboration with Arnold Classic. For the unversed, REDCON1 has been associated with Arnold Classic for over a decade.

“It’s with a heavy heart and some genuine sadness, that REDCON1 has decided to discontinue any and all support for the Arnold Classic and the other Arnold related events around the world. Anyone who says “screw your freedoms” is un-American, and REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand. We support freedom of choice,” Aaron Singerman (REDCON1 founder) shared on Instagram.

“We can’t in good Conscience continue to support & be involved with someone who has such diametrically opposed beliefs…We don’t want Arnold censored or cancelled. We just can’t support his opinion with our dollars,” the post read further.

Here’s the post:

