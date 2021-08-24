Advertisement

If there’s one show on Netflix that screams luxury at its best is – Selling Sunset. And there’s good news coming in for all the fans as Chrishell Stause has confirmed her relationship with colleague Jason Oppenheim and made their first public appearance with Shang Chi premiere recently. Now, the actress is opening up the ongoing public with Jason after her heartbreaking divorce with ‘This Is Us’ actor Justin Hartley.

The Selling Sunset fame revealed in a recent interview that the couple dated for two months before making their relationship official in public.

In an interview with E! News, Chrishell Stause spoke about her relationship with Jason Oppenheim and said, “It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is. We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it.”

Chrishell Stause added that she and Jason Oppenheim have no problem in letting the world know about their love for each other.

“We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good,” Chrishell added.

Both Jason and Chrishell announced their relationship to their friends and colleagues including Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise on their Europe trip last month.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset fans already know that Jason Oppenheim has already dated Mary earlier and things didn’t work out how they wanted. But nonetheless, they are close friends and have always wished the best for each other.

And we’re sure that the cast of Selling Sunset would be really happy to see Jason and Chrishell Stause being in love with each other.

