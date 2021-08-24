Advertisement

BTS has been ruling the world and how. The Korean boy band has a massive fan following all over the world and team member V has been named the most handsome man in the world-beating Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Jimin kicked him out of his room after he saw a ghost in a nightmare. Scroll below to read the scoop.

V and Jimin aren’t just band members but also close friends and have known each other since school time as they have studied together in the same school.

Advertisement

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook and the incident took place during their visit to the Philippines as part of their Summer Package 2017. During the same trip, V had a terrible nightmare where he saw a ghost and went to sleep with Jimin who kicked him out of the room in his sleep.

Reiterating the incident to the entire BTS group, Jimin said, “V came to my room to sleep together after he saw a ghost. I was so sleepy that I don’t remember (kicking him out). I don’t know but I said go out.”

Jimin then brought a dreamcatcher for V to help him sleep better and also apologized to him. This sweet gesture by him left the other team members cheering for him.

Jimin further added, “He said I kicked him out. I was so sorry. I really don’t recall. I was really tired. I refused him. He said he was turning the air conditioner on but he said I didn’t allow him to. I lied, I lied half asleep. He said I kicked him out. I was so sorry.”

Later, V spoke about the same in a post-session interview and said, “He didn’t kick me out. Jimin opened the door for me, but in the morning, he said, he doesn’t even remember opening the door for me. If I had known, I could have just turned the air conditioner on.”

Watch their conversation here:

Aren’t these BTS boys absolutely cute?

What do you think about Jimin bringing in a dreamcatcher for V? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shang-Chi Led By Simu Liu To Release In Tamil Too, Marvel India Confirms

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube