Christian Bale is one of the best actors in the world who submerges into his role with unbelievable transformations, such as losing 120 pounds for The Machinist. He has also done countless roles based on real-life people like Ken Miles in Ford V. Ferrari or Irving Rosenfeld, who was based on Mel Weinberg, in American Hustle. Bale is also a lot of people’s favourite Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Bale has earned quite a name for himself in the industry and has won many awards, rightfully so. Now the actor has added another project in which he will not only star but will also produce.

Christian Bale’s new film The Church of Living Dangerously is based on a Vanity Fair article of the same name. As per the reports, Bale is going to produce and star in the true-life film. He will be playing the role of John Lee Bishop, who is a preacher from Oregon. He becomes wealthy from his showmanship-like sermons with live animals and theatrics before losing it all.

Charles Randolph, who wrote another one of Christian Bale’s films, ‘The Big Short’, is writing the script for this film. The project has yet to announce a director. New Regency has acquired the rights of the film and will also be producing it, along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of The Gotham Group.

Bale has been consistently taking up challenging roles which require him to change his appearance. He was recently spotted with a shaved head and svelte frame for his role as Gorr The God Butcher in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love & Thunder. However, it is not clear whether Bale will have to take drastic steps to change how he looks for the role.

No matter what, Christian Bale always manages to deliver excellent performances for any role he takes up. Which is your favourite Christian Bale transformation for a role?

