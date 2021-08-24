Advertisement

When Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their romance, the internet went into a meltdown. The couple met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and instantly became close friends. Rumours of the stars dating surfaced while on a press tour for this film. The chemistry between the two also added to the speculations.

Out of nowhere, the couple were pictured sharing a kiss in a car this year. Since then, the two have been going strong. Recently, a photo of the two cosying up at a wedding has gone viral.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s photo that has gone viral shows the couple at a wedding in LA. They cosied up while posing together along with a few friends. The photo was clicked and shared by their friend Esteban Camarillo.

Check out the photo here:

In the photo, Tom Holland and Zendaya leaned in while touching their heads together. Zendaya was looking gorgeous in a bronze gown whereas Holland wore a white shirt. Their fans couldn’t control their excitement and greeted the photo with cute messages. One fan wrote, “omg they’re so cute” while another fan said, “both sweetest and cutest couple.”

Even though the couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship, the photos are enough evidence for their fans. The actor and the actress have gone out for several outings together. However, the two are still quite private about their romance.

The couple were spotted at an outing on the Fourth of July at a Thai food restaurant in LA. An eye-witness told Hollywood Life, “[Zendaya and Tom] were super nice.” The eye-witness continued, “they shared all of their food and were very friendly with everyone. They even let fans take a picture of them. Zendaya and Tom were laughing together and looked very comfortable and at ease.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has been released. It was also leaked online but Marvel and Sony were quick to remove it from the internet.

