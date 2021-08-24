Advertisement

You must be far away from news if you aren’t aware that Dave Bautista is playing Drax The Destroyer for one last time in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. The actor has been quite vocal about the fact and also talking about his decision at length. But while he is exiting from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it doesn’t mean he is parting ways from the comic book film genre. He reportedly has plans.

Dave Bautista who is 52, says Drax The Destroyer needs to calm down now. He claims sitting on the make-up chair for hours before he enters the sets is one of the reasons. So now as we gear up to see him as Drax one last time in 2023 when Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 releases, the little birdies flying over the DCEU realms tell us that he wants a role in The Suicide Squad 3 now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Anyone who knows Dave Bautista, knows how great friends he is with filmmaker James Gunn, who is the only director to balance work in DCEU and MCU together. Both of them have stood for each other in the past and share a close bond. As per a We Got This Covered report, Dave now wants to be a part of The Suicide Squad 3 and might even get one.

Meanwhile, it is not like James Gunn didn’t offer a part in his celebrated DCEU flick before. Gunn had offered Dave Bautista a role in The Suicide Squad, but the former WWE star passed it for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. Talking about it back then as per same portal, Bautista had said, “James Gunn wrote a role for me in The Suicide Squad, which I was all fired up about, not only because he was making a huge comeback. He’s come back with The Suicide Squad and was rehired by Marvel, and has really been vindicated as far as that whole thing went. I was all up for it, and then I got Army of the Dead, which was not only a lead role for me, but also I really wanted to work with Zack Snyder. I’ve been wanting to work with him for years.”

Dave Bautista added, “I had The Suicide Squad where I got to work with my boy again, even though it’s a smaller role, and then I had Army of the Dead on which I get to work with Zack, I get to build a relationship with Netflix, I get a lead role in a great film and I get paid a lot more money. I had to call James, and I told him, ‘It breaks my heart, because as a friend, I want to be there with you, but professionally, this is the smart decision for me’. He said, ‘I completely get it. I’m proud of you that you’re even in this position. I’m proud that I had something to do with you being in this position where you have to make these hard decisions’.”

