Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Out! Tom Holland aka Peter's Wish To Erase His Identity Takes Him On An Adventurous Ride

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Superhero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

This is the third consecutive Spider-Man film directed by Jon Watts and will have a theatrical release.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in December 2021. The studio has several releases lined up for the next year.

Meanwhile, a day before yesterday, a low-resolution Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was leaked all over social media. It was reported that Sony and Marvel were quick to remove all the remnants of the trailer. Many people even shared the trailer through tweets, which were all removed and given a copyright statement.

