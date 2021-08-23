Advertisement

Israeli-born American star Natalie Portman is one of the successful actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for starring as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). The actress was once asked an awkward, inappropriate question on a show and her reaction was hilarious.

Natalie appeared on Zach Galifianakis’s insane talk show ‘Between Two Ferns’ with her puppy, Whiz. During the show, her dog ran off after Galifianakis asked if he could smell it. It seems the dog was smart. That’s not it. He asked her, “You’re an accomplished actress. You’ve graduated from Harvard, and done some great international charity work. What is your phone number?”

Natalie Portman refused to answer saying, “That’s private” What followed later was an inappropriate question that will leave you baffled. Zach Galifinakis asked her, “You shaved your head in ‘V for Vendetta,’ did you also shave your V for vag*na?”. The actress looked shocked for a few seconds and refused to answer, but didn’t run away. Take a look at the hilarious video below:

For the unversed, Galifianakis’s talk show ‘Between Two Ferns’ is a comedy show wherein he conducts awkward interviews with famous celebrities and public figures. As per USA Today report, the comedian conceded that in real life he didn’t want to ask the question to the actress. He said, “I thought that that question was too much. I actually asked them to edit that out.”

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman was spotted hiking with Grey’s Anatomy vet Ellen Pompeo in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Sunday. The 40-year-old actress was additionally seen bringing her dog Penny along for the excursion as they all got in a little exercise.

The Black Swan actress showed off her petite frame in a pair of grey leggings that hit just below the knee and a grey ‘Ashby’ T-shirt with sneakers. Her hair was tied back in a bun. She also took the reins on her adorable pooch while wearing a white face mask.

So what do you think about Natalie Portman’s reaction to Zach Galifinakis’s inappropriate question? Let us know in the comments.

