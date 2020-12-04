American medical drama television series Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running show on ABC. Last week, Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey continued to go in and out of consciousness. We saw the same dream sequence where she reunited with her late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Now Thursday’s episode of the medical drama series saw a twist in the tale. Interestingly, George O’Malley, played by T.R. Knight, made an appearance. For the unversed, Knight was one of the five original interns to leave the show in 2009. The season 5 finale episode of hit medical drama showed that George sacrificing his life to save a woman from being hit by a bus.

Grey’s Anatomy’s season 17 premiered on November 12 this year. The two-hour-long episode was dedicated to frontline healthcare workers. The episode began with weeks into the pandemic that showed Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) and the rest of the Grey’s crew knee-deep in the workload. The latest season of the medical drama showed the emotional and exhausting roller coaster of these doctors who are caring for patients with coronavirus and navigating their new normal.

Meanwhile, after the end of the show’s season 17 premiere, showrunner Krista Vernoff spoke out about how the Grey’s Anatomy team that had instrumental in keeping Dempsey‘s surprise return under wraps. During an interview with Deadline, she said “I have to say that it was an epic feat, the keeping of this secret. I didn’t send cuts to the studio and network that included that last scene. I didn’t have writers’ assistants in the writers’ room for the last couple of months. There were writers who didn’t know we were doing this on that staff. Most of the actors didn’t know we were doing this. The crew didn’t know we were doing this when they showed up on the day.”

Vernoff also explained to the publication about how she incorporated the scene as Meredith envisioning a reunion with her mother Ellis Grey (played by Kate Burton) instead of Derek. She took this step so that no one in the early stages of production would know about the surprise element in the show.

