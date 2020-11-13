American medical drama television series Grey’s Anatomy premiered on Thursday after the season 16 of the series was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial are finally back with more drama, tears, and laughs. Interestingly, Dr Derek Shepherd returns to the show.

Advertisement

The two-hour-long season premiere on Thursday was dedicated to frontline healthcare workers. The episode picked up weeks into the pandemic that showed Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) and the rest of the Grey’s crew knee-deep in the workload. It also showed the emotional and exhausting roller coaster of these doctors who are caring for patients with coronavirus and navigating their new normal.

Advertisement

In ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy’s premiere episode, Patrick Dempsey, who plays the role of Dr Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd, returns in a dream sequence after his death five years ago.

Recently, showrunner/EP Krista Vernoff released a statement, as reported by Variety, she said, “The most important task we had this season was to honour the reality of this global pandemic and the impact it’s having — particularly on healthcare workers. Along with that, we had to come up with creative ways to allow our show to still be fun and romantic and provide some escapism. Enter Patrick Dempsey. The beach motif — which will continue beyond the premiere — provided a way for us to live outside the pandemic even for a little while here and there. And Derek’s return provided pure joy for us, for Meredith, and for the fans.”

Vernoff further stated, “Season 17 has been a Herculean effort by our cast, our crew, our writers, and our partners at Disney and ABC — and we are proud of it. But our effort is nothing compared to the work of our Frontline healthcare workers to whom this season is dedicated. We hope our show inspires you to wear your masks to protect them and each other. As Derek Shepherd would say, ‘It’s a beautiful day to save lives.’”

Patrick Dempsey’s appearance on the show is not limited to the premiere episode. He will return in next week’s episode as well. So Greys Anatomy fans will get to see him once again on the next episode.

Must Read: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review: This Is The Way!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube