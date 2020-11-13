The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The third episode titled ‘The Heiress’ released today on Disney plus. Check out our thoughts on it.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackoff, Simon Kassianide, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks), Giancarlo Esposito

Director: Bryce Dallas Howard

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review:

In the second episode, we saw Din Djarin, the child and Froog Lady escaping a deadly attack by clutter of spiders. In episode 3, titled as ‘The Heiress’, Mando helps the Frog Lady to meet her husband and reach safely to her planet. Her husband in return gives clues that helps Din Djarin to find more of his kind

But nothing in the galaxy is easy for the Mandalorian and the child aka Baby Yoda. Again the duo gey betrayed by a troop they trusted. However, he finally meets his kind. If you were expecting him to heave a sigh of relief, you are mistaken. But as they say in their kind, this is the way! But he walks out with a crucial information that will finally give a big meaning to his quest.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Direction & More

Bryce Dallas Howard directed the chapter 11 or episode 3 of season 2. She did an amazing job, especially with how the water fight scene took place. One after the other, there’s something major happening. Jon Favreau again wrote another brilliant episode. One can never NOT get goosebumps every time they play Ludwig Göranssoe’s background score.

In today’s episode, we get to witness that the quest might be crucial to Din Djarin, but there’s bigger threat lurking around him. With every episode, the hints of Empire striking back get stronger and we walk towards the world of Star Wars. But for now, we are happy just like Mando that he finally know where he has to go to help in his journey of keeping safe our Baby Yoda.

