The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Another episode released today on Disney+. If you haven’t watched the first episode yet, you should avoid the review to stay away from spoilers.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Amy Sedaris

Creator/Writer/Director: Peyton Reed

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review:

After a week, the second episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 released on Disney+ today. After getting the Mandalorian armour from the Marshal, Din Djarin and the child are on their way back to meet Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). However, in the first 2 minutes of the episode, the duo gets attacked by local aliens. Of course, Din wins! After meeting Motto, Mando finds crucial information regarding others of his kind. As he is about to leave, Motto tells him to take along a passenger – A Frog Alien lady.

The journey for Mando and the child is full of obstacles. The biggest threat they face is a clutter of spiders; of all sizes. The episode has cute moments between the child (called Baby Yoda by fans) and Din Djarin. Be ready to say ‘aww’ a lot of times.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Direction & More

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed directed the second episode ‘The Passenger’. As someone who has keenly been observant of Jon Favreau’s direction, I must say it felt like he directed it. As usual, Peyton Reed has given a wholesome presentation on the screen. Whether it was the space scenes or from the ice planet, the threat he wanted us to feel in Mandalorian and the Child’s journey can be sensed. Also, thanks for featuring an Ant-Man kind of creature even if it’s just for a few minutes.

The spider attack scene reminded me of Harry Potter & The Chambers of Secret. In the movie, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) are attacked by giant spider Aragog and his grand army. The scene was quite thrilling to watch. It made me curious and anxious to know what’s next. The dialogues in episode 2 made me chuckle at times. I must say, Mando is getting fond of the child more than millions of Baby Yoda fans out there!

The episode had good action sequences and challenges, but it was just a hint that the journey for Din Djarin further is not going to be easy.

Overall, the episode was good. I don’t want to reveal much so please go and watch this for an amazing Star Wars reference in it!

