Love & Anarchy Review: An Easy, Breezy & Crazy Rom-Com We All Needed This Year!

Love & Anarchy Review: A new Netflix show by Lisa Langseth is out. Is the romantic comedy worth watching? Read our review to know the same.

Star Cast: Ida Engvoll, Björn Mosten, Carla Sehn, Reine Brynolfsson

Creator: Lisa Langseth

Star Ratings: 3.5 stars

Love & Anarchy Review: What is it about?

A woman named Sofie (Ida Engvoll) starts working as a consultant for a book publishing firm that’s about to lose its grip in the market. Sofie is a married woman and has 2 kids. At her new workplace, Sofie falls in love with a temp named Max (Björn Mosten). Their crazy and wild romance is the highlight of the show. They live in their own fantasy world. However, reality hits them hard as they deeply fall for each other.

Love & Anarchy Review: What’s good?

As a reviewer, this is my first Swedish language show and I am quite impressed with it. The story kickstarts on an interesting note, giving us an idea about Sofie’s married life. Her first encounter with Max in the office isn’t a pleasant one. Yes, it’s done and dusted in a lot of rom-coms. But the charm never dies. With every episode, you root for Sofie and Max despite knowing she’s married. Before her, as a viewer you figure out that she’s not herself in her married life. Also, her husband doesn’t understand when he crosses a line while talking about her father.

Along with the love story, Lisa Langseth’s Love & Anarchy focuses on various topics – the severe impact of capitalism on people, how technology is taking over almost everything, the way people suffer when they don’t adapt to change in life and society and feminism in parts. The characters in the show are very well written, especially the lead actors. The makers focus on the stories of supporting characters in detail too and that’s rare. All the actors Ida Engvoll, Björn Mosten, Reine Brynolfsson, Gizem Erdogan, and Johannes Bah Kuhnke did a commendable job. Having only 8 episodes was the right decision.

Love & Anarchy Review: What’s bad?

The way Max and Sofie start with their crazy tasks for each other didn’t like me. In a show that speaks of feminism in several scenes, shouldn’t have included a part where a guy clicks a woman’s pic in a compromising situation without her knowledge and consent. That put me off.

Love & Anarchy Review: Final Word

Overall, Love & Anarchy has some cute and endearing moments. Some scenes make you smile and some make you sad. Despite highlighting some important subjects, it doesn’t get preachy at all. You can binge-watch in one go and will end up smiling for quite some time once you finish it.

