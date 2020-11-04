RHOBH Fame Erika Jayne & Thomas Girardi Part Ways After 21 Years Together

It’s always sad when couples part ways, especially if they spent a number of years with each other. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame Erika Jayne recently revealed that she and Thomas Girardi have decided to their 21-year-old marriage. Read on to know what she said.

The couple exchanged vows in 1999. They meet at Chasen’s in West Hollywood where Erika was a waitress and Thomas a frequent patron.

Erika Jayne spoke about the split to E! News saying, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Thomas Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Thomas and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Erika Jayne added, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Thomas and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Erika Jayne and Thomas Girardi exchanged vows in 1999. Talking about the same in her 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess, Erika said, “After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Thomas my telephone number. We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. ‘Did you hear I was single?’ I asked.” Six months after the encounter, the couple got engaged.

Jayne and Girardi have a 33 year age difference between them. Throughout their 21 year marriage, Erika has spoken about the age difference. During an outing on the Bravo show, she said, “I’ve dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man. I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f–king talk to me.”

In 2017, Erika Jayne revealed to Andy Cohen that the couple hasn’t signed a prenup in 1999. Talking about it, she said that she is married to a very powerful lawyer and something like a prenup wouldn’t stand in his way. She added that in the instance of separation, all things would happen Thomas’s way.

Talking about Erika Jayne love life, her marriage to Thomas Girardi is the second time she walked down the aisle. She was earlier married to Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares a 26-year-old son, Tommy Zizzo Jr.

